British police have said they are investigating at least five separate serious violent incidents in south London, including a fatal stabbing, but at this stage there is no suggestion they are all linked.

Police said nine other people were injured and that officers on patrol had been granted additional stop and search powers in the Croydon area until Saturday morning.

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith said in a statement that there had been "a number of needless and completely abhorrent violent altercations, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life."