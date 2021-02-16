Immediately after Turkey started Operation Claw-Eagle 2 in northern Iraq to rescue 13 Turkish prisoners in the hands of the PKK, the US-designated terrorist group Harakat Hezbollah al Nujaba published a statement threatening to attack Turkey just as they did the US if Turkey does not change its position.

Shortly after, another Shia militia controlled by Iran, Asaib al Khayf, published a video of the launch of a missile targeting the Turkish military base in Bashiqa, Iraq. Moreover, Shia militias attacked the Erbil airport and killed one civilian contractor, and injured nine others, amongst them one US service member.

In the meantime, Iran-backed Shia militias sent reinforcements to the Sinjar region torpedoing the agreement between Iraq’s central government and the Kurdish Regional Government of Iraq (KRG).

All of these incidents are part of Iran’s strategy to shield the PKK and exploit the terror group against Turkey.

Iran’s aid to the PKK

The Iranian relationship with the PKK is nothing new. The PKK’s main bastion in northern Iraq is the Qandil Mountains, of which a part is located inside Iran. PKK's high cadres survived Turkish airstrikes by taking refuge on the Iranian side.

Despite Turkish pressure, Iran never engaged in a real attempt to crack down against the PKK. In contrast, the KDP-aligned Kurdish Demoratic Party of Iran (KDPI) was heavily targeted by the Iranian security forces.

Even though Iran has problems with its own Kurdish minority, according to the thinking in Tehran the PKK is Turkish and, therefore, Turkey’s problem. The scale of PKK attacks against Turkey on the one hand and its disinterest in Iran on the other, shows that Iran’s assessment is right.

Therefore, Iran has always been sympathetic to the PKK and only engaged in limited military cooperation with Turkey. Every time the PKK was under heavy pressure by Turkey, Iran came to its aid.

In the past, this aid was to provide a safe-haven to the PKK but nowadays it is manifested via Iran-led Shia militias from Syria to Iraq.

In Syria, when Turkey and the Syrian opposition launched Operation Olive Branch against the YPG/PKK in Afrin, it was Iran that had to send soldiers, weapons, and ammunition against the Syrian National Army and the Turkish Armed Forces. At that time, Turkish drones successfully conducted strikes against the Iranian militias trying to go into Afrin.