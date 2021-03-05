Eritrean troops shot dead hundreds of children and civilians in a November massacre in neighbouring Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.

The findings from the rights watchdog on Friday come as global concern mounts over atrocities by Eritrean troops in Tigray.

It was the second major report on Eritrean abuses in the town of Axum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in the past week.

An Amnesty International investigation into the same events detailed how Eritrean troops "went on a rampage and systematically killed hundreds of civilians in cold blood."

UN leaders on Thursday accused the Eritreans of possible crimes against humanity and urged them to pull out.

Addis Ababa and Asmara deny Eritrea is actively involved in Tigray.

READ MORE: Amnesty: Eritrea troops massacred hundreds in Ethiopia's Axum

Axum massacre

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced military operations against the leadership of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Tigray's then-ruling party, in early November, saying they came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps.

Ethiopian and Eritrean forces entered Axum on November 20 after "indiscriminate" shelling that killed civilians, said the HRW report.

The Eritreans then engaged in "widespread pillaging" as Ethiopian troops mostly looked on, the report said.

"I asked one soldier, why are you not doing anything, you are Ethiopian, and we are in Ethiopia; you are allowing the Eritreans to do this," it quoted one resident as saying.

"He told me: We need an order from above."