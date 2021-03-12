Police in Myanmar fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in the country's two largest cities and elsewhere, as authorities continued their harsh crackdown on opponents of last month's military coup.

A German news agency reported on Friday the apparent arrest of a Polish freelance journalist, in the latest attempt by the junta to control coverage of the protests.

The use of tear gas and rubber bullets was reported in Yangon and Mandalay, as well as in Mogok, in north-central Myanmar’s gem-mining region, and Twante, a town just west of Yangon. There were reports that live ammunition was used in some areas, but these could not be immediately verified.

Protests were held in Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city, and several other towns on Friday, according to photographs posted on social media by witnesses and local news organisations.

The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the army ousted Suu Kyi’s elected government in a February 1 coup, detained her and officials of her National League for Democracy party and set up a ruling junta of generals.

Bribe allegations against Suu Kyi

Junta spokesman, Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, said on Thursday Suu Kyi had accepted illegal payments worth $600,000, as well as gold, while in government, according to a complaint by Phyo Mien Thein, a former chief minister of Yangon.

Adding corruption charges to the accusations against Suu Kyi, 75, could mean she faces a harsher penalty.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate currently faces four comparatively minor charges, including illegally importing six walkie talkie radios and flouting coronavirus restrictions.

"This accusation is the most hilarious joke," Suu Kyi's lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said in a statement posted on social media.

"She might have other weaknesses but she doesn't have weakness in moral principle."

Paralysing strikes

Thursday was one of the deadliest days since the military took power.

Among the dead were eight people killed in the central town of Myaing when security forces fired on a protest, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said.

In Yangon, protester Chit Min Thu was killed in the North Dagon district.

His wife, Aye Myat Thu, told Reuters he had insisted on joining the protests despite her appeals for him to stay home for the sake of their son.

"He said it's worth dying for," she said through her tears.