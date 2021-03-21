More than 30 civilians and police were injured in anti-government protests in Thailand, an emergency medical centre said after police used water cannon, teargas, and rubber bullets to disperse the rally the night before.

Video circulated on social media on Sunday showed police hitting and stomping on people with others fleeing from police in riot gear and some abandoning their motorcycles. Another video showed people taking refuge from teargas in a McDonald's restaurant.

Thirteen police officers and 20 others were injured, the Erawan Medical Centre said.

Police said on Sunday their actions were in accordance with international standards and that 20 protesters were arrested for breaking public gathering laws and insulting the monarchy.

"Violence originated from the protesters' side and police have to defend the law and protect national treasures," the deputy head of the Bangkok police, Piya Tavichai, told reporters.

Protesters disagree

"Violence came from the police first, using tear gas and water cannons before protesters did anything," said activist Rukchanok Srinork, 27, who was at the rally.