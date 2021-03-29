The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death is underway.

The judge briefed the jurors on their duties ahead of opening statements on Monday in the case that sparked waves of outrage across the US and beyond after bystander video showed Derek Chauvin press his knee to Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.

Legal experts said they expect prosecutors to play the video to the jury early on to remind jurors of what is at the heart of their case.

'Excessive and unreasonable' force

Chauvin "betrayed" his badge and used "excessive and unreasonable" force, a prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said in his opening statement.

"You will learn that on May 25 of 2020 Mr Derek Chauvin betrayed his badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr George Floyd," he said.

"That he put his knees upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him, until the very breath, no ladies and gentlemen, until the very life was squeezed out of him," Blackwell said.

'I can't breathe'

Prosecutors have played the video early on in the trial, in the prosecution's opening statement, as they seek to remind jurors of what is at the heart of their case.

“If you’re a prosecutor you want to start off strong. You want to frame the argument –– and nothing frames the argument in this case as much as that video,” said Jeffrey Cramer, a former federal prosecutor and managing director of Berkeley Research Group in Chicago.

Floyd, 46, was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes. He held his position even as Floyd's “I can't breathe” cries faded and he went limp as he was handcuffed and lying on his stomach.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Almost all of the jurors selected during more than two weeks of questioning said they had seen at least parts of the video, and several acknowledged it gave them at least a somewhat negative view of Chauvin. But they said they could set that aside.