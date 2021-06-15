Britain and Australia have agreed on a free trade deal that will be released later on Tuesday.

The agreement is the first for Britain since it left the European Union.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison reached agreement on the deal during negotiations in London, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said.

“Both prime ministers have held a positive meeting in London overnight and have resolved outstanding issues in relation to the FTA,” Tehan said in a statement, referring to the Free Trade Agreement.

“Their agreement is a win for jobs, businesses, free trade and highlights what two liberal democracies can achieve while working together,” Tehan added.

Both prime ministers would make a formal announcement on Tuesday morning in London and release further information, he said.

Australia’s fifth largest trading partner

Britain is Australia’s fifth largest trading partner with two-way goods and services valued at $28.2 billion (36.6 billion Australian dollars) a year. Tehan later told Parliament that those numbers could be improved under the new deal.

He cited Australian beef and lamb exports, which under previous deals were limited by import quotas and currently account for only 4.3 percent of British consumption.