WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel launches air strikes on besieged Gaza
Wednesday's was the first Israeli strike in the Palestinian enclave since a ceasefire ended 11 days of war last month that killed some 260 Palestinians.
Israel launches air strikes on besieged Gaza
Explosions light-up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave, early on June 16, 2021. / AFP
June 16, 2021

Israel has launched air strikes on besieged Gaza, the first Israeli strike in the Palestinian enclave since a ceasefire ended 11 days of war last month.

The strikes came early on Wednesday as far-right Israeli settlers marched in occupied East Jerusalem followed by incendiary balloons from Gaza into southern Israel, security sources and witnesses said.

The air strikes marked the first major flare-up between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza since a ceasefire on May 21 ended 11 days of war that killed 260 Palestinians, according to Gaza authorities, and 13 people in Israel, the police and army there said.

READ MORE:Controversial flag march by Israeli settlers arrives at Damascus Gate

Far-right march 

A Hamas radio station said an Israeli aircraft attacked a Palestinian training camp in the Gaza. Israeli military confirmed striking Gaza enclave.

In a statement, it said that it was "ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza".

Recommended

Israeli fire brigade said balloons from Gaza caused some 20 blazes in open fields in communities near the frontier.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, had threatened to take military action in response to a controversial flag march organised by Israeli far-right settlers in occupied East Jerusalem. 

READ MORE:Might makes right: US, Israel and the power-politics paradigm

The US and UN had called for restraint before the far-right march, which the government of new Israeli PM Bennett had authorised.

Police deployed heavily, blocking roads and firing stun grenades and foam-tipped bullets to remove Palestinians from the main route.

Medics said 33 Palestinians were wounded and police said two officers were injured and 17 people were arrested.

Israeli settlers celebrated the anniversary of Jerusalem's "re-unification" after Israel captured East Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967 and annexed it, a move not recognised by most of the international community.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion