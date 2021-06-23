WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly Lahore bombing strikes near militant leader’s residence
Investigators are trying to determine whether the blast near Hafiz Seed’s house was caused by a suicide bombing or remote detonation.
Deadly Lahore bombing strikes near militant leader’s residence
Security officials inspect the site of an explosion in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on June 23, 2021. / AA
June 23, 2021

A powerful bomb went off near the residence of a jailed anti-India militant leader in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore, killing at least four people and wounding 15 others.

The blast happened in the Johar Town neighbourhood, provincial police chief Inam Ghani told reporters on Wednesday. 

He said officers were still trying to determine whether it was a suicide bombing or the bomb was remotely detonated.

Ghani said some police officers were also among the wounded persons.

He confirmed that the bombing happened near the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Saeed, who has been designated a terrorist by the US Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head. 

Recommended

Saeed is the founder of an outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which was blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

TV footage showed badly damaged homes, and many residents said it was a bomb attack. 

Doctors say some of the wounded were in critical condition.

READ MORE:Blast after pro-Palestine rally in Pakistan leaves several dead

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda