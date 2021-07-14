South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he might order more troops onto the streets as the army and police struggled to quell days of looting and violence, while some citizens armed themselves to protect their property and businesses from the rampage.

Ramaphosa met with leaders of political parties on Wednesday to discuss ways to address the unrest.

"President Ramaphosa welcomed proposals made by political leaders and said expanded deployment of the South African National Defence Force was being addressed," a government statement said.

The king of Zulu community, the country's largest ethnic group, also called for an end to unrest after six days of looting left scores of dead and battered the economy.

"I call for peace," Misuzulu Zulu said on state television.

The violence "has brought great shame on all of us," he said, adding "this chaos is destroying the economy, and it is the poor who will suffer the most."

The violence appeared to have abated in some areas on Wednesday, but in others, there was renewed burning and looting.

READ MORE: Death toll rises as looting, violence spreads in South Africa

Looting continues

Citizens armed with guns, many from South Africa's white minority, blocked off streets to prevent further plundering, Reuters TV footage showed.

One man shouted at a group gathered at a street corner: "Go home and protect your homes".

Other residents crowded outside supermarkets waiting for them to open so they could stock up on essentials.

Some rich Durban residents chartered small planes and helicopters out of the city, a Reuters news agency photographer reported.

Others queued for food and fuel. Many roads out of the city were blocked either by people looting or vigilantes.

Durban warehouse on fire

Earlier, several shops were being looted in the town of Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal.

Plumes of black smoke rose from a burning warehouse in Durban, while nearby people loaded up with goods scattered on the roadside.

In Alexandra township in Johannesburg on Wednesday, one of the city's poorest neighbourhoods, a Reuters correspondent saw soldiers moving door to door to confiscate stolen items, with the help of civilians opposed to the looting.

In Soweto, eNCA television footage showed civilians alongside police protecting malls that were yet to be hit by rioters.

Overnight the chaos spread to two other provinces - Mpumalanga, just east of Gauteng, and Northern Cape, police said.

Hospitals disrupted