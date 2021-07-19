Two more athletes have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the 2020 Olympic games set to start in Tokyo on Friday, bringing the infection tally among game contestants to four.

The Czech Republic team reported the latest case at the Olympic Village in Tokyo on Monday, after two South African men's soccer players had their Covid-19 cases announced on Sunday.

Beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic's opening game with Latvia in seven days' time is now at risk.

Separately, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported that a female gymnast from the United States has also tested positive for the coronavirus in the city of Inzai, where she has been training. The name of the athlete, who is in her teens, has not been disclosed.

Close contacts under extra scrutiny

Czech team leader Martin Doktor said in a statement they would ask to postpone the game until the infected player is cleared to play.

Perusic, who said he has been vaccinated, is the second member of the Czech delegation to test positive in Tokyo after a team official's case was reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the two South African players and a team video analyst who tested positive one day earlier were moved to the “isolation facility” managed by the Olympic organising committee.