Uber, the global ride-hailing company, is considering expanding into two other East African countries before the end of 2018, focusing on low cost services like Chapchap in Kenya, the company said on Friday.

In Kenya, East Africa’s richest economy per capita, Uber competes with Estonian ride-hailing firm Taxify, Nairobi-based Mondo Ride and Little, which has a partnership with telecoms operator Safaricom.

Nairobi was the first city in Africa in which Uber piloted a low-cost, quick-trip option Chapchap, using 300 small brand-new Suzuki Altos as a less expensive alternative to regular cars on the Uber app.

There are now more than 400 Chapchaps, which means “faster” in Kiswahili, on the roads in the capital of Kenya, Uber’s second-largest market in sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are focusing hard on Chapchaps,” Uber’s East Africa general manager Loic Amado said in an interview, calling the service “a tremendous success so far”.

The lower price is possible because the Alto is more fuel-efficient than the average car an Uber driver uses.