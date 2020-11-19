A Swedish court has revoked a ruling which banned wearing headscarves worn by Muslims at schools in a country's southern town.

The Skurup town council had decided to ban the hijab (headscarf) for students under the age of 13 years in 2019.

Many Muslim students and teachers protested the decision and principal of the Prastamosse school, Mattias Liedholm, had refused to comply with the ban.

Malmo Administrative Court of Appeals released a statement saying the Skurup town council's decision was unconstitutional, news agencies reported on Wednesday.