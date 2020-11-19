WORLD
Swedish court lifts Muslim headscarf ban at schools in southern town
Malmo Administrative Court of Appeals revoked the ban on headscarves in the school that the municipal council in Skurup previously put in place, prompting criticism among Muslims and teachers.
FILE PHOTO: Two young girls carry leaflets reading "Don't touch my mosque" as they participate in a demonstration at the Parliament House in Stockholm in January, 2015. / AFP
November 19, 2020

A Swedish court has revoked a ruling which banned wearing headscarves worn by Muslims at schools in a country's southern town.

The Skurup town council had decided to ban the hijab (headscarf) for students under the age of 13 years in 2019. 

Many Muslim students and teachers protested the decision and principal of the Prastamosse school, Mattias Liedholm, had refused to comply with the ban.

Malmo Administrative Court of Appeals released a statement saying the Skurup town council's decision was unconstitutional, news agencies reported on Wednesday.  

According to the court, the ban was also contrary to the constitutional provisions on religious freedom and the European Convention.

The number of Muslims living in Sweden is around 800,000, which is over eight percent of the country's total population. 

The acceptance of the Islamic headscarf and face veil in public spaces is still a hot topic across Europe with debates revolving around religious freedom, female equality and secular traditions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
