Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over its decision to release superhero movie "Black Widow" on streaming at the same time as in theatres, alleging a breach of contract which cost the star millions of dollars.

Johansson, one of Hollywood's biggest and top-paid stars, was entitled to a percentage of box office receipts from the much-anticipated Marvel film, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday at Los Angeles Superior Court.

The film was originally due for a big-screen release last year, but was delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was eventually released this month simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+.

Box office analysts have cited the film's streaming debut as a major factor in a lackluster – by Marvel film standards – release for a film that has grossed just over $150 million in domestic theatres in three weeks.

"It's no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company's stock price – and that it's hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext to do so," said Johansson's attorney John Berlinski in a statement to AFP.

"This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts," he added.

"Over $60M" earned on Disney+ alone

Disney – which owns superhero movie powerhouse Marvel Studios – did not immediately respond to AFP request for comment.