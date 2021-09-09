Israel has flooded the occupied West Bank with more troops and in the manhunt for six Palestinians who have been on the run for three days after escaping from a top security prison.

Israel also arrested several relatives of the escapees amid protests in the occupied Palestinian territory in support of the six prisoners who staged their jailbreak on Monday through a hole they had dug under a sink in a prison cell, reportedly using a spoon.

The Israeli army said on Wednesday in a statement that in order to try to find the men "it has been decided to extend the general closure of Judea and Samaria", Israel's terminology for the occupied West Bank.

It said the closure will last until midnight on Friday "subject to a situational assessment".

Army chief Aviv Kohavi had decided to "reinforce IDF troops... with combat battalions, observation troops and a number of IDF aircrafts that are observing the area to assist in capturing the security prisoners and thwart terrorist attacks in the region", the statement said.

Protests in occupied West Bank

Demonstrations were held in several West Bank towns late on Wednesday in support of the escapees.

In Nablus, youths set tyres alight during confrontations with Israeli security forces. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 60 protesters were injured by tear gas near Nablus.

AFP news agency reported that demonstrations in support of the six escapees, five of whom are members of the Islamic Jihad, and one from Fatah, the movement of President Mahmud Abbas, also took place in Ramallah and in occupied east Jerusalem.

Palestinians regard brethren jailed by Israel as heroes in a struggle for statehood.

Earlier, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said Israeli forces had arrested at least six relatives of the Palestinians who broke out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel, amid protests in support of the escapees.

Israel has deployed drones, road checkpoints and an army mission to Jenin, the flashpoint West Bank home town of many of the men locked up for their roles in attacks on the Jewish state.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club said two brothers of Mahmud Ardah, described in local media as the mastermind behind the breakout, have been arrested.