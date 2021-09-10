US President Joe Biden has talked with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in seven months, urging they ensure that "competition" between the two powers does not become "conflict."

During the call on Thursday, Biden's message was that the United States wants to ensure "the dynamic remains competitive and that we don't have any situation in the future where we veer into unintended conflict," a senior US administration official told reporters.

Chinese President Xi told his American counterpart that US policies towards Beijing have caused "serious difficulties" and that putting ties back on track was critical "to the destiny of the world", state media reported.

"Whether China and the US can properly handle their relations... is critical for the future and destiny of the world," state broadcaster CCTV said citing Xi.

"And this is a question of the century that both countries must answer," Xi added.

This was the leaders' first call since February, when they talked for two hours, shortly after Biden took over from Donald Trump. The Biden administration official said the latest call lasted 90 minutes.

READ MORE:US, China trade officials hold first phone call under Biden

Trade war under Trump

US-China relations went into a nosedive under Trump, who launched a trade war between the world's number one and two economies.

Biden's administration, while urging multilateralism and an end to Trump's "America first" ideology, has kept trade tariffs in place and remains tough on other contentious areas of the relationship with Beijing.

However, the White House signalled that the diplomatic impasse is unsustainable and potentially dangerous, requiring intervention by the leaders in Thursday's call.

"We welcome stiff competition but we don't want that competition to veer into conflict," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

The goal of the call was to set out "guardrails" so that the relationship can be "managed responsibly."

These guardrails included making sure that US actions are not "misinterpreted" by China, the official said.

READ MORE:Biden: Not seeking conflict with China, Russia

Angry exchange in Alaska