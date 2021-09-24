Aid to Afghanistan should be made conditional to ensure the protection of women's rights and access to education under the rule of the Taliban government, a panel of high-level speakers has said at the United Nations.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said on Friday that "by and large, we're very concerned" about measures restricting girls' access to education since the Taliban took control of the country following the US withdrawal and collapse of the US-backed Afghan government in August.

"I think the international community here, first and foremost, has to draw on the expertise, on the leadership of Afghan women... to stop the reversal, to remain in school," she said in the UN panel that focused on ways to support girls' education in Afghanistan.

The virtual discussion took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, where the Taliban has requested to speak as representatives of Afghanistan.

Mohammed said aid to Afghanistan can "absolutely" be made conditional on education for girls and women.

She said the United Nations and the international community can help ensure Afghanistan's economy does not collapse and that educators and health care workers continue to be paid.

"This is where we have to really resolve that recognition comes with your ability to be part of a global family that has a certain set of values and rights that must be adhered to," she said.

"Education is up front and centre, especially for girls and for women."

Segregation and dress code

Since taking control of the country last month, Taliban has allowed younger girls and boys back to school.

But in grades six to 12, it has allowed only boys back to school along with their male teachers.

The United Nations says 4.2 million children are not enrolled in school in Afghanistan, and 60 percent of them girls.

Taliban has also said female university students will face restrictions, such as a compulsory dress code, and will not be allowed in the same classrooms as their male counterparts. Additionally, the subjects being taught will be reviewed, the new government said.

Afghanistan, which relies heavily on foreign aid, faces near total poverty resulting from political instability, frozen foreign reserves, and a collapsed public finance system.

This month, UN donors pledged more than $1.2 billion in emergency assistance to help provide a lifeline to Afghanistan.

