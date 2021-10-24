The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has said its air strikes killed more than 260 Houthi rebels in the past three days, but a rebel spokesman said the bombing campaign will not stop them.

"Thirty-six military vehicles were destroyed and more than 264" rebel fighters were killed in the past 72 hours, the coalition said on Sunday, quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The strikes were carried out in Al Jawba, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Marib, and Al Kassara, 30 kilometres to the northwest.

"If the enemy thought that their warplanes could limit the progress of our forces or break the determination of our soldiers they are mistaken," Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said on the rebel's Al Masirah TV channel.

He claimed that during an operation the rebels had killed 550 pro-government fighters, wounded 1,200, and taken 90 prisoners, without specifying a time frame.

The figures given by the rebels could not independently be verified.

Ceasefire call

The coalition has for the past two weeks reported almost daily air strikes around Marib.