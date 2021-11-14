New Zealand and Australia renew their trans-Tasman rivalry in Dubai as New Zealand eye a second global crown in a single year at the Twenty20 World Cup final.

The ICC World Cup will witness a new winner on Sunday.

Head coach Gary Stead said the Black Caps, New Zealand's national cricket team, are excited to take on the Australian challenge in what will be their first ever T20 World Cup final appearance.

"That's probably a final that I'm not sure too many people would have predicted a month or so ago, Australia and New Zealand," said Stead.

It's a hat-trick of ICC finals for the once perennial underdogs of world cricket after they outplayed India to win the inaugural Test championship in June.

They beat favourites England in the semi-final to avenge their 2019 defeat in a dramatic 50-over World Cup final at Lord's when they went down on boundary count after a super over.

