Australia vs New Zealand: Trans-Tasman rivalry in T20 World Cup final
Australia and New Zealand seek to make history at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, in what will be their very first appearance in the finals.
Australia's Finch acknowledged the importance of pressing home the advantage in the first six overs of powerplay, especially against a potent New Zealand pace attack. / AFP
November 14, 2021

New Zealand and Australia renew their trans-Tasman rivalry in Dubai as New Zealand eye a second global crown in a single year at the Twenty20 World Cup final.

The ICC World Cup will witness a new winner on Sunday.

Head coach Gary Stead said the Black Caps, New Zealand's national cricket team, are excited to take on the Australian challenge in what will be their first ever T20 World Cup final appearance.

"That's probably a final that I'm not sure too many people would have predicted a month or so ago, Australia and New Zealand," said Stead.

It's a hat-trick of ICC finals for the once perennial underdogs of world cricket after they outplayed India to win the inaugural Test championship in June.

They beat favourites England in the semi-final to avenge their 2019 defeat in a dramatic 50-over World Cup final at Lord's when they went down on boundary count after a super over.

READ MORE: Stoinis, Wade steer Australia to set up trans-Tasman T20 final

New Zealand though has suffered an injury blow after wicketkeeper Devon Conway was ruled out following a broken hand when he punched his bat on his dismissal in the semi-final.

Tim Seifert is set to take over the wicket keeping duties from Conway who made 129 runs at the event with an average of just over 32.

Aaron Finch's Australians, who have won the 50-over World Cup five times, beat title favourites Pakistan by five wickets in the second semi-final.

"I don't think many people gave us a chance leading into this tournament apart from the players and coaching staff. So it's definitely going to mean a bloody lot to us and we will be super proud when we bring that home to Australia," cricketer Marcus Stoinis said.

Key will be the form of opener David Warner who has plundered 236 runs at the tournament.

"Everyone had written us off, but we had a lot of confidence within. I think we came here with a really clear plan to win the tournament," Australia’s Finch said.

SOURCE:AFP
