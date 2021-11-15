President Alberto Fernandez has suffered a severe setback in Argentina's midterm elections, with his governing coalition losing control of the Senate.

Fernandez's Frente de Todos (Everyone's Front) coalition looked set to drop from 41 to 35 seats in the 72-member Senate, based on projections of Sunday's election.

"If the numbers are confirmed, effectively we've lost the quorum in the Senate," a government source told AFP.

More than 90 percent of the votes have been counted.

According to the official count, the centre-right coalition Together for Change got 40.1 percent of the votes in Buenos Aires province while the president’s coalition got 38.4 percent.

Together for Change also led in Santa Fe, Cordoba and the city of Buenos Aires, other districts with important electoral weight.

Nearly half the Chamber of Deputies seats were up for grabs, as well as a third of Senate seats in the election, which was held amid widespread anger over high inflation and rising poverty.

Cooperation with opposition

Nearly half the Chamber of Deputies seats were up for grabs, as well as a third of Senate seats in the election, which was held amid widespread anger over high inflation and rising poverty.