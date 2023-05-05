WORLD
2 MIN READ
Italy demands apology from France over minister's insulting remarks
The demand came after French Minister Gerald Darmanin accused Prime Minister Meloni "lying" to voters that she could end a crisis over growing numbers of migrants arriving by boat.
Italy demands apology from France over minister's insulting remarks
Italian minister, Antonio Tajani, called off a visit to Paris after comments from Darmanin that Tajani said amounted to "insults" against Italy. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 5, 2023

The French government must apologise to end a dispute over what Italy considers insulting remarks, including some on migrants arriving by boat, its foreign minister and deputy prime minister has said in an interview.

"A foreign minister cannot dare do what this gentleman has done," Tajani told Il Corriere della Sera newspaper on Friday, referring to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. "If someone offends in a gratuitous manner, the least they could do is apologise. In this case, he offended all Italians, as well as the government and the prime minister," he said.

A day earlier, the Italian minister, Antonio Tajani, called off a visit to Paris after comments from Darmanin that Tajani said amounted to "insults" against Italy and its right-wing prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

RelatedIndia orders troops to 'shoot at sight' in violence-hit Manipur
Recommended

Darmanin had told RMC radio that Meloni was "unable to solve the migration problems on which she was elected" and accused her of "lying" to voters that she could end a crisis over growing numbers of migrants arriving by boat.

He also compared Meloni to the far-right French leader Marine Le Pen. "The extreme right has a vice. That of lying to the population," Darmanin said.

RelatedItaly PM clashes with Germany, France over gist of migration deal
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine