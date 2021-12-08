In a February 2020 article in the Journal of Hospital Inspection, written in the early days of the pandemic, the authors wrote, “Human coronaviruses can remain infectious on inanimate surfaces at room temperature for up to 9 days … Contamination of frequent touch surfaces in healthcare settings are therefore a potential source of viral transmission.”

And according to a November 2021 article in Chemical Engineering, which heralds a new type of stainless steel, the novel coronavirus “exhibits strong stability on conventional stainless steel (SS) surface, with infectious virus detected even after two days, posing a high risk of virus transmission via surface touching in public areas.”

The authors say while SS products are excellent for corrosion resistance and workability, and thus one of the most frequently touched materials for the public, they do not have antibacterial or antiviral properties on their own.

They add that “the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) exhibits strong stability on the surface of conventional SS, with viable virus detected even after three days.”

Researchers in Hong Kong have explored options of keeping frequent-touch surfaces, be they in healthcare settings or high-use areas, free of viral loads. According to a news release, the team of Hong Kong University scientists “has made significant breakthroughs in producing the first anti-pathogen stainless steel that kills the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-Cov-2) on its surface.”

The news release introduces the project team as “led by Professor Mingxin HUANG at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Hong Kong (HKU), in collaboration with Professor Leo Lit Man POON’s research team at the Centre for [Immunology] and Infection of HKU.”

Writing in Chemical Engineering, the team say “Antiviral stainless steel inactivates 99.75% of SARS-CoV-2 virus within 3 h.” The steel also has “a long-term anti-pathogen property against SARS-COV-2, H1N1 [swine flu], and E.coli.” They also write that the antiviral stainless steels “can be produced by existing powder metallurgy method.”