Violent protests in Kazakhstan over rising fuel prices have resumed as the White House and United Nations urged Kazakh authorities to show "restraint" in dealing with civil unrest.

Several armoured personnel carriers and dozens of troops moving on foot on Thursday have entered the main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, where hundreds were protesting against the government for the third day.

Gunshots were heard as troops approached the crowd, according to witnesses.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United States supports "calls for calm" and said protesters should be able to "express themselves peacefully," urging the authorities "to exercise restraint."

The United Nations also called for all parties to "exercise restraint, refrain from violence and promote dialogue."

The Kazakh Interior Ministry said eight police officers and national guard members were killed in the unrest and more than 300 were injured. No figures on civilian casualties were released.

'Crazy Russian claims'

Kazakhstan has been roiled by protests since the start of the year, which escalated into clashes with police on Wednesday, when the government declared a nationwide state of emergency.