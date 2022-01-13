In December 2019, rapper Ivan Dryomin spoke at a public rally in Moscow, calling for the restoration of "freedom of speech and freedom of choice" in the country. Known by his stage name Face, he was among many celebrities speaking out against Russian strongman Vladimir Putin's stifling regime amid protests against the exclusion of opposition candidates from the Moscow city council elections.

Just over a year later, news emerged from Russia that Ivan Dryomin, 23, had left the country, ostensibly to escape constant hounding and persecution by the authorities. “Unfortunately, Vanya no longer lives in Russia,” his aunt, Kristina Nedorezova-Dremina, said on Facebook, referring to Ivan in an affectionate term.

“He loves Russia very much and wants to live here. He was forced to leave the country,” Kristina, the deputy chairman of the public chamber of Bashkiria, added in a damning indictment of the government. The official later deleted her post.

Rappers and hip-hop artists have long been facing a clampdown in Russia for articulating the angst and frustration experienced by a large section of the population. Since 2019, scores of concerts have been cancelled across the country and the debate around alternative music even reached Russia’s lower house of parliament when Putin famously dismissed rap as the music “of sex, drugs, and protest”.

In September last year, Ivan Dryomin said as much in an interview to Meduza:

“We have a purely personal problem—between me and the authorities.”

At the same time, he noted that several of his concerts were cancelled at once due to pressure from the authorities, and suggested that all of this was a punishment for his statements in support of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, now in prison.

Forced to flee

Other musicians, like Noize MC, have faced the same problem for publicly speaking out in support of the country's main opposition. And rap artist Oxxxymiron was even detained last winter for taking part in protests.

In November 2021, rapper Alisher Morgenshtern, 23, also urgently left his homeland. This happened the day after the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, during one of his most eccentric speeches, called for a probe against Morgenshtern for alleged drug trafficking through social networks.

Morgenshtern, after reaching Belarus via Dubai, released a video clip for his song “Home”, in which he responds to the charges. “This is wrong,” he said, insisting that he only sold his face on the internet. The rapper denied any wrongdoing even when the Zyuzinsky District Court of Moscow fined him 100, 000 rubles for the video.