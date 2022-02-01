Heavy gunfire has been heard in the capital of Guinea-Bissau near a government compound where a cabinet meeting was being held.

President Umaro Cissoko Embalo, a former army general, was believed to be inside the building at the time of Tuesday’s attack.

It was not immediately clear who was firing the gunshots.

A security source with contacts inside the building said people had been hit by the gunfire.

A second source said two people were dead, but it was unclear if they were security forces or those who launched the attack.