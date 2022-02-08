For almost two years, Maram Khalifa has been trying to find ways to bring her husband home. Her days have consisted of fighting for his rights and demanding his release from prison.

She also described living in constant fear and anxiety of what the next day would bring.

On February 7, Sri Lanka’s court finally granted bail to Hejaaz Hizbullah, a prominent Sri Lankan civil rights lawyer who was arrested at his home in April 2020.

“After so many disappointments before, I didn't have any hope that he would be granted bail. But he did this time. I started sobbing and called my family to inform them,” Khalifa told TRT World.

“It is the happiest news I got after almost two years living in fear and worry.”

At first, Hizbullah was arrested for his alleged connection with the Easter Sunday suicide bombings at high-end hotels and churches in 2019, which left at least 260 people dead.

The arrest was based on his legitimate associations with Mohamed Ibrahim, the father of Inshaf and Ilham, two of the seven bombers.

Hizbullah served as Mohamed Ibrahim’s lawyer, handling cases related to his business.

They were also part of the “Save the Pearls” organisation, a charity that supports the education of underprivileged children.

According to Amnesty International, Hizbullah, a member of the board, only attended eight of its 52 meetings in five years.

When prosecutors failed to provide evidence of his involvement in the attacks, he was charged with inciting “racial hatred” under Sri Lanka’s draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Under the law, any “suspect” can be detained without charge and without being presented before a judge. The detention order could last for 90 days to 18 months.

The law was enacted in 1979 to counter separatist insurgencies, mainly the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). It was widely used to detain people during the country’s 26-year civil war.

In September, the UN Human Rights Council called for an “immediate moratorium” on the PTA.