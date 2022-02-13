WORLD
3 MIN READ
Calls grow for foreigners to leave Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears
Ukraine decides to keep airspace open despite possibility of Russian invasion and some airlines cancelling flights to capital Kiev.
Calls grow for foreigners to leave Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears
Moscow recalls some of its diplomatic staff from Ukraine, saying it fears "provocations". / AFP
February 13, 2022

Fearing an invasion of Ukraine by Russia within a few days, many countries are urging their citizens there to leave and are cutting back their diplomatic staff.

Among the countries that have called on their nationals to leave Ukraine are the United States, Germany, Italy, Britain, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Australia, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

France advised against travel to border areas of northern and eastern Ukraine but has not told its citizens to leave the country.

Romania, which borders Ukraine, has strongly recommended its nationals avoid travel to the country and to "re-evaluate the need to stay" if already there.

READ MORE:Biden: US citizens should leave Ukraine immediately

Diplomats pulled back

Moscow has recalled some of its diplomatic staff, saying it fears "provocations".

The United States ordered the departure of most of its diplomatic staff in Kiev, saying a Russian offensive could begin "any day now". Washington will maintain a consular presence in the western city of Lviv.

Canada is closing its embassy in Kiev temporarily, moving diplomatic operations to Lviv, as is Australia.

European Union bodies recommended non-essential diplomatic personnel in Kiev leave the country and telecommute from abroad.

Recommended

Romania has withdrawn non-essential personnel from its embassy in Kiev, and Israel has evacuated the families of embassy diplomats and staff.

The Dutch airline KLM announced on Saturday that it was suspending its flights to Ukraine until further notice.

READ MORE:US asks diplomats' families to depart Ukraine over Russia threats

Ukraine to keep airspace open 

But the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said on Sunday the country would leave its airspace open despite the possibility of a Russian invasion.

US national security advisor Jake Sullivan issued a grim assessment that an invasion that could begin "any day now" would likely start with "a significant barrage of missiles and bomb attacks".

Western leaders are pushing back against Russia's demands that the US-led NATO alliance withdraw from eastern Europe and never expand into Ukraine.

But Moscow has dismissed calls by Biden and others to pull back Russian forces from Ukraine's frontiers.

Washington has warned that the Russian deployments –– estimated at 130,000 soldiers backed by various missiles and tanks –– was sufficient to launch a major attack "any day".

READ MORE: US: Russia troop presence near Ukraine border tops 130,000

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway