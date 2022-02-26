In perhaps the most powerful statement since the start of the Russian assault on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “What we have heard today are not just missile blasts, fighting and the rumble of aircrafts.”

“It is the sound of a new iron curtain which has come down and is closing Russia off from the civilised world,” he said, referring to the Cold War division of Europe between “east” influenced by Russia, and “west” influenced by the United States through NATO.

But this is no longer the Cold War, and both the US and NATO have seen their fortunes and credibility slide in recent decades while Russia has been reasserting itself under the leadership of Vladimir Putin who, and without hyperbole, is establishing himself as the latest tsar in Moscow.

American hubris and the liberal world order

While many have expressed shock at the seemingly sudden assault on Ukraine by Russian forces, this conflict did not occur in a vacuum and has, in fact, been brewing for decades.

At the end of the Cold War and the iconic destruction of the last Iron Curtain – including the Berlin Wall – a victorious West led by the United States emerged and began to create a new world order based on liberalism without any opposition.

Seeing themselves as invincible and untouchable after having defeated Soviet Russia’s communist ideological system all while containing the threat of its vast nuclear arsenal, the West proceeded to expand NATO, the mutual defence military alliance they had relied upon throughout the Cold War to contain Moscow’s ambitions. Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic joined in 1999, followed by a whole host of Eastern European countries who had once been in Russia’s orbit.

From the Kremlin’s perspective, NATO’s steady expansion eastwards, despite the end of the Cold War and Russia’s defeat, was the international relations equivalent of kicking a man while he was down. To make matters worse, NATO had an “open door” policy for Ukraine – right on Russia’s border – to join the military alliance, which was a red line for Russia and was repeatedly expressed as such by the Kremlin. Not that anybody in the West was listening.

It is this “liberal delusion” that led Putin to take action to ensure the Kremlin’s concerns were listened to. While Russia may have been defeated, it still perceived itself as having all the trappings of a great power and would not be denied this status.

Putin’s military adventures first began domestically with his successful attempts to get the Russian house in order by being the architect behind the smashing of the resistance of the rebels in Chechnya. Chechnya showed the lengths Putin was prepared to go to in order to establish Russian dominance in a new era in which his country had been repeatedly humiliated.