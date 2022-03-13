WORLD
UK to pay Brits $450 to host Ukrainian refugees at their homes
Anyone offering a room or home will have to show that the accommodation meets living standards and they may also have to undergo criminal record checks.
Refugees who fled the war from Ukraine wait in line at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, on Saturday, March 12, 2022. / AP
March 13, 2022

Britain will pay people to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian assault as the government moves to deflect anger over its response to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

The new scheme called "Homes for Ukraine" will let refugees from the war come to Britain even if they do not have family ties, the government said on Sunday.

Britain will pay people 350 pounds ($456) a month if they can offer refugees a spare room or property for a minimum period of six months.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to portray Britain as helping lead the global response to the Russian attack - which Moscow calls a "special operation" - but his government has faced criticism over delays in accepting refugees.

Lawmakers from all the main political parties have attacked the government's insistence that Ukrainians seek visas and biometric tests before arriving in Britain, saying this prioritised bureaucracy over the welfare of those fleeing wars.

Recommended

'National effort'

Under the new scheme, members of the public, charities, businesses and community groups should be able to offer accommodation via a web page by the end of next week, the government said.

"The UK stands behind Ukraine in their darkest hour and the British public understand the need to get as many people to safety as quickly as we can," Michael Gove, the minister for housing, said in a statement.

"I urge people across the country to join the national effort and offer support to our Ukrainian friends. Together we can give a safe home to those who so desperately need it."

Anyone offering a room or home will have to show that the accommodation meets standards and they may have to undergo criminal record checks.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine could rise to more than 4 million, double the current estimates of about 2 million, the UN's Refugee Agency said last week.

