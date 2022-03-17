Bulgaria's former prime minister Boyko Borisov, 62, has been detained along with other members of his party in EU prosecution investigations related to the misuse of EU aid funds.

"A major operation is under way in relation to 120 cases of the European Public Prosecutor's Office in Bulgaria... Boyko Borisov... has been detained," the Interior Ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

Along with Bulgaria's three-time conservative premier, authorities also arrested his ex-finance minister Vladislav Goranov, ex-parliamentary budget committee chairwoman Menda Stoyanova and former government press service chief Sevdalina Arnaudova, it added, as searches and seizures continued at many addresses across the country.

The ministry did not provide details but public BNT television said the cases concerned "misuse of EU aid."

"Nobody is above the law!" Bulgaria's energetic new Prime Minister Kiril Petkov posted on his official Facebook page on Thursday evening.

More than 100 probes on fraud

The operation comes on the heels of a visit to Sofia on Wednesday and Thursday by European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi. She praised Petkov's "determination, leadership, and compelling vision on the fight against corruption."

"Now is the time for the relevant Bulgarian authorities to team up with us, including on particularly sensitive cases. This is why we exist, this is why we are here," Kovesi said.