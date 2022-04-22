WORLD
Leaders of two Koreas trade friendly letters despite rising tensions
North's Kim Jong-un exchanged letters with outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in and thanked him for trying to improve relations, state media KCNA reports, amid tension over Pyongyang's weapons tests.
Moon (L) staked his legacy on improving inter-Korean ties and helped arrange unprecedented meetings between Kim Jong-un and then US president Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019. / Reuters Archive
April 22, 2022

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has thanked outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in for his efforts to improve inter-Korean relations, state media said, in an unexpected move following growing signs Pyongyang is resuming nuclear testing.

On Friday Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency said Kim and Moon agreed that inter-Korean ties would develop if both sides "make tireless efforts with hope".

Kim also said his "historic" summits with Moon gave the people "hope for the future", the KCNA report added.

Kim "appreciated the pains and effort taken by Moon Jae In for the great cause of the nation until the last days of his term of office", the report said, adding the duo's letter exchange was an "expression of their deep trust".

Seoul's presidential Blue House confirmed Moon and Kim had exchanged friendly letters, but details were not immediately available.

READ MORE:North Korea tests new weapon to enhance nuke efficiency

'Meddlesome mediator'

North Korea has carried out more than a dozen weapons tests so far this year, and experts have warned of recent signs of new activity at a key nuclear testing site.

Recommended

Moon's hawkish successor, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, has vowed to take a harder line against Kim's provocations.

Yoon's term begins on May 10.

Moon met Kim three times and helped facilitate talks between former US president Donald Trump and the North Korean leader.

But Kim and Trump's nuclear negotiations ended in failure in 2019, due to disagreements on sanctions relief and what North Korea would be willing to give up in return.

Since then, Pyongyang has labelled Moon a "meddlesome mediator", blown up a $15-million joint liaison office north of the border that was financed by Seoul, and last month test-fired an ICBM at full range for the first time since 2017.

South Korean officials have said Pyongyang could stage a military parade or carry out a weapons test on or around April 25, the anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.

READ MORE:DPRK's 'monster' missile launch was fake, alleges South Korea

SOURCE:AFP
