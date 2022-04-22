North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has thanked outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in for his efforts to improve inter-Korean relations, state media said, in an unexpected move following growing signs Pyongyang is resuming nuclear testing.

On Friday Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency said Kim and Moon agreed that inter-Korean ties would develop if both sides "make tireless efforts with hope".

Kim also said his "historic" summits with Moon gave the people "hope for the future", the KCNA report added.

Kim "appreciated the pains and effort taken by Moon Jae In for the great cause of the nation until the last days of his term of office", the report said, adding the duo's letter exchange was an "expression of their deep trust".

Seoul's presidential Blue House confirmed Moon and Kim had exchanged friendly letters, but details were not immediately available.

READ MORE:North Korea tests new weapon to enhance nuke efficiency

'Meddlesome mediator'

North Korea has carried out more than a dozen weapons tests so far this year, and experts have warned of recent signs of new activity at a key nuclear testing site.