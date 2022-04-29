At least 42 Palestinians have been injured in occupied east Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque compound as Israeli forces conducted another raid on the holy site after dawn prayer.

The attack on worshippers came on the final Friday in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. None of the injuries were serious, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, adding that 22 people had been taken to hospital.

Israeli police blocked all entrances into the compound during the raid as the Jewish state continued to limit Palestinian access to Islam’s third holiest site.

Witnesses and reporters said police fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

Israel's police claim that forces entered the compound after "rioters" hurled stones and fireworks, including down towards the Western Wall, the sacred Jewish site below Al Aqsa Mosque.

Police said three people had been arrested, two for throwing stones and one for "inciting the mob".

READ MORE:Timeline of violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque reveals a horrifying pattern

Violation of decades-old arrangements