Violence has internally displaced over 1.8 million people in Burkina Faso, almost 10 percent of the country’s population.

That number keeps growing every day, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on Wednesday.

“Many of those displaced now rely on aid to survive, with 15 percent of the population in the country currently facing food insecurity,” the ICRC said in a statement.

The conflict has aggravated the food crisis in Burkina Faso, where 80 percent of the country’s population relies on agriculture for their livelihood.

The most vulnerable are pregnant women and newborn children, the ICRC said, adding that 1 in 10 children in Burkina Faso is facing malnutrition.

