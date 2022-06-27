A new study from University of Texas Health Houston reveals that individuals who received at least one influenza vaccine were 40 percent less likely than their non-vaccinated peers to develop Alzheimer’s disease over the course of four years.

The research was led by first author Avram S. Bukhbinder, MD, a recent alumnus of the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, and senior author Paul E. Schulz, MD, the Rick Mc Cord Professor in Neurology at McGovern Medical School.

The authors used a large nationwide sample of US adults aged 65 and older to compare the risk of Alzheimer’s disease incidence between patients with and without prior flu vaccination.

The research has been published online in an early version in the August 2 issue of the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

“We found that flu vaccination in older adults reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease for several years. The strength of this protective effect increased with the number of years that a person received an annual flu vaccine – in other words, the rate of developing Alzheimer’s was lowest among those who consistently received the flu vaccine every year,” said Bukhbinder, who is still part of Schulz’s research team while in his first year of residency with the Division of Child Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“Future research should assess whether flu vaccination is also associated with the rate of symptom progression in patients who already have Alzheimer’s dementia.”

Two years earlier, UTHealth Houston researchers had found a possible correlation between the flu vaccine and reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease. The new study builds on this previous research and samples a much larger group of patients –– 935,887 vaccinated and 935,887 non-vaccinated seniors.

The patients were followed up for four years – about 5.1 percent of flu-vaccinated patients had developed Alzheimer’s disease, compared to 8.5 percent of non-vaccinated patients.