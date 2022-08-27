WORLD
3 MIN READ
US residents protest 'Fast and Furious' street races in LA
Residents voice anger at planned taping of "Fast X" in Angelino Heights, a historic area near downtown Los Angeles which is home to Vin Diesel's fictional character Dominic Toretto in the long-running film series.
US residents protest 'Fast and Furious' street races in LA
Los Angeles has seen a 30 percent increase in fatalities and a 21 percent increase in serious injuries due to traffic violence over the last year. / AFP
August 27, 2022

A Los Angeles neighbourhood featured in the "Fast and Furious" movies has held protests against the filming of the franchise's latest installment, claiming the community has been blighted by a spate of illegal and dangerous street racing.

Residents on Friday voiced anger at this weekend's planned taping of "Fast X" in Angelino Heights, a historic area near downtown Los Angeles which is home to Vin Diesel's fictional character Dominic Toretto in the wildly popular, long-running film series.

The movies depict the underground world of street racing, helping to popularise practices such as "street takeovers" in which crowds gather –– usually at night –– to watch cars rev their engines and screech at high speeds around city streets.

Damian Kevitt, a local resident and founder of Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE), said the Hollywood film series "glorifies an illegal activity" and as a result, Angelino Heights had become "a tourist destination for illegal street racing."

"Friday, Saturday, Sunday nights, there'll be three, four, five, six cars coming through here, doing burnouts, doing donuts," said Kevitt.

"There was not street racing in this community before 'Fast and Furious' was filmed here," he added.

Bella, another resident who declined to give her last name, said her children were traumatised from being constantly awoken by the sound of cars outside her home at night and were now too scared to play outside the house.

"They've seen when the car spins out of control and practically hits the pedestrian that's standing right on the corner," she said.

Recommended

Universal asked to add disclaimer

Los Angeles has seen a 30 percent increase in fatalities and a 21 percent increase in serious injuries due to traffic violence over the last year, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Bella called for Universal Pictures to move future filming elsewhere, while SAFE has asked the city to install speed humps and implement a zero-tolerance policy on street racing.

The group has also asked Universal to add a disclaimer to the "Fast and Furious" movies discouraging street racing.

The studio did not immediately respond to an AFP news agency request for comment.

The first installment, "The Fast and the Furious," was released by Universal Pictures in 2001, and the franchise has become the eighth-highest-grossing film series in history, taking over $6.6 billion worldwide across ten movies.

"Fast X" is due to be released next May.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four