Iranian state television has aired a video in which two French citizens detained for "spying" in Iran in May appeared to confess to acting on behalf of a French security service, amid weeks of unrest that Tehran has linked to foreign foes.

On Thursday, France's Foreign Ministry accused Iran of the practices of the "worst dictatorial regimes" over the video confessions and categorically denied that the two were members of the French intelligence services.

Iran's intelligence ministry said in May it had arrested two Europeans for allegedly fomenting "insecurity" in Iran.

France has condemned and demanded immediate release of Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris.

"I am Cecile Kohler, I am an intelligence and operations agent at the DGSE (Directorate General for External Security) ... We were in Iran to prepare the ground for the revolution and the overthrow of the regime of Islamic Iran," Kohler said in the video, while wearing a headscarf.

State TV said the two French citizens had entered Iran with "chunks of money ... which was meant to fund strikes and demonstrations."

"Our goal at the French security service is to pressure the government of Iran," said Paris in the video.