Thousands of people gathered at temples in northeast Thailand to cremate the victims of a massacre of 36 people, among them 22 preschool children slashed to death in a rampage by a disgraced policeman that shocked the world.

Crowds gathered late on Tuesday around the normally sleepy town of Uthai Sawan to lay flowers and join queues of mourners, who paid their last respects to those slain in a three-hour gun and knife attack on Thursday that marked the worst massacre in Thailand's recent history.

Orange flames lit up the smoke-filled sky outside the Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, as a line of funeral pyres for 19 of the nursery school victims was set ablaze in front of family seated behind a small gravel path.

Earlier, white coffins were carried by relatives and police officers, one by one to the site of the cremation along a route lined with mourners, led by family members carrying portraits of the dead - a teacher and 18 children aged between 2 and 5.

"The teacher will take the lead and the 18 children will follow her steps to heaven, according to our beliefs and the desires of their parents and everyone here to send them off," said the temple's abbot, Prakru Adisai Kijjanuwat, as the ceremony began.

The coffins were placed on pyres newly built from bricks and dressed with flowers and black and white decorative cloth.

Atop the caskets were pictures of those killed, some accompanied by stuffed toys, as orange-robed monks performed rites.

