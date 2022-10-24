When Liz Truss took the podium at 10 Downing Street to announce her resignation last Thursday, the soon-to-be vacancy had already been the island's worst-kept secret in politics. Rumours about her political demise had been circulating inside and beyond the Westminster bubble for days, and seldom were grapevine chatter that accurate.

From "growth, growth, growth ", as Truss pontificated during the party's conference in Birmingham at the end of September, to shortest serving Prime Minister in history. Forty-four days, to be precise. One has to go back 200 years for the previous record holder George Canning, who lasted 119 days. However, Canning's demise was due to poor health. Truss's was self-made.

Experts had warned her not to implement her vision of trickle down economics in the current challenging economic situation as soon as she introduced the idea. She did not listen, causing turmoil in the markets via her "mini-budget ", a historic low of the Pound and an increase in mortgage payments for millions of Britons.

By the time she realised that neither the markets nor the people would accept her plan, she sacked her Exchequer Chancellor and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt, but it was already too late. Things became even more ominous for Truss when Hunt nullified almost all of her plans, including the promise to cap energy bills for a two-year period. At this point, Truss's goodbye was no longer a matter of if but when.

During one of the country's worst crises since World War II, Truss leaves office without a plan and leadership.

"After 12 years of failed Tory politics, the British people deserve better than this mess," Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said after Truss' resignation. Naturally, Starmer - like all other opposition parties - has called for new elections.

The logic behind this is apparent: Labour are far ahead of the Tories in polls and would very likely win an election right now.

Accordingly, the Tories have nipped any speculation about new elections in the bud and were quick to announce that a successor to Truss would be found this week.

After Boris Johnson – whose temporary potential return describes the political mess in Britain quite remarkably – stated on Sunday that he would not seek to return to leadership, Rishi Sunak has become the odds-on favourite. The latter lost to Truss in the previous leadership race during the summer.

However, Sunak will find himself in an ungrateful position right away.