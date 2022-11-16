The Pakistani Taliban have ambushed and killed all six people in a police vehicle in northwestern Pakistan, officials said.

Police officer Rab Nawaz Khan said on Wednesday that the morning attack in the Dadewala area of Lakki Marwat district came during a routine patrol in a suburban area.

The attackers launched an attack with automatic rifles around 7 am (0200 GMT) and escaped on motorcycles.

Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militants had been involved in previous attacks on security forces.

Mohammad Khurasani, who said he is a spokesperson for the Pakistani Taliban, formally known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistanor TTP, said in a statement that the patrol was ambushed on the way to a raid and the attackers acquired five police weapons from the confrontation.

Khan said reinforcement has reached the scene, moved the bodies to a hospital and started an investigation to find the perpetrators.

