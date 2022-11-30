Chinese astronauts has arrived at the Tiangong space station, where they completed the country's first-ever crew handover in orbit, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The trio blasted off aboard a Long March-2F rocket at 11:08 pm from the Jiuquan launch centre in northwestern China's Gobi desert, Xinhua said, citing the China Manned Space Administration (CMSA).

The vessel — carrying veteran Fei Junlong and first-time astronauts Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu — successfully docked with the station early on Wednesday, the agency said, according to Xinhua.

They then joined three other astronauts who had been aboard the Tiangong space station since early June.

Fei, 57, returns to space after 17 years, having commanded the Shenzhou-6 mission in 2005.

The mission's main responsibilities were "achieving the first crew handover in orbit, installing... equipment and facilities inside and outside the space station, and carrying out scientific experiments," said CMSA spokesman Ji Qiming.

"During the stay, the Shenzhou-15 crew will welcome the visiting Tianzhou-6 cargo ship and hand over (operations to) the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, and are planning to return to China's Dongfeng landing site in May next year."

