CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s 'Traditional Ahlat Stonework' added to UNESCO list
The traditional technique has been used for thousands of years to create artefacts and structures in Türkiye's Ahlat district of eastern Bitlis province.
Türkiye’s 'Traditional Ahlat Stonework' added to UNESCO list
Stone miners in Ahlat use the traditional method, which is based on muscle power, to extract Ahlat stones. / AA
November 30, 2022

Türkiye’s "Traditional Ahlat Stonework" has been added to the UNSECO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Our national nomination file of 'Traditional Ahlat Stonework' has been inscribed on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, during the 17th Session of Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage which is being held in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, between 28 November - 3 December 2022," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry noted that the number of the country's cultural elements inscribed on the lists has reached 22.

"We will continue to raise awareness of our heirloom traditional arts in order to popularize and preserve them," it added.

Recommended

The 'Traditional Ahlat Stonework' technique has been used for thousands of years to create artefacts and structures, particularly in the Ahlat district of eastern Bitlis province which is located on the shore of Türkiye’s Lake Van.

Stone miners in Ahlat use the traditional method, which is based on muscle power, to extract Ahlat stones. 

Long metal sticks are used as a lever to move the mass of rock. The iron wedges are hammered into the rock mass in a straight line and divided into smaller sizes.

READ MORE: Turkey’s Arslantepe Mound added to UNESCO World Heritage List

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards