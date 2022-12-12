Germany's energy regulator has urged consumers to save more gas as the temperatures dip below 0 degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) in large parts of the country.

"Currently, the total savings are only 13 percent," Klaus Muller, chief of Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), told Tagesspiegel, a local newspaper, on Monday.

He said households must reduce gas consumption by 20 percent to avoid shortages in the coming months.

"It's important that we don't let up on our savings efforts and stick them out throughout the winter," he added.

Germany is facing a severe energy crisis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which led to disruptions in the gas supply and pushed energy prices to record highs.

Although the country has managed to fill gas storage facilities to 95 percent capacity as of last week, experts are warning that this does not guarantee there will not be rationing of gas or power cuts in the colder winter months.

The storage facilities also need a continuous flow of gas from the pipelines to maintain sufficient pressure.