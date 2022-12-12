POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Germans asked to save more gas as temperatures drop
Germany is facing a severe energy crisis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which led to disruptions in the gas supply and pushed energy prices to record highs.
Germans asked to save more gas as temperatures drop
The German government is trying to diversify its natural gas supply sources by purchasing more gas from Norway and other countries. / AP
December 12, 2022

Germany's energy regulator has urged consumers to save more gas as the temperatures dip below 0 degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) in large parts of the country.

"Currently, the total savings are only 13 percent," Klaus Muller, chief of Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), told Tagesspiegel, a local newspaper, on Monday. 

He said households must reduce gas consumption by 20 percent to avoid shortages in the coming months.

"It's important that we don't let up on our savings efforts and stick them out throughout the winter," he added. 

Germany is facing a severe energy crisis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which led to disruptions in the gas supply and pushed energy prices to record highs.

Although the country has managed to fill gas storage facilities to 95 percent capacity as of last week, experts are warning that this does not guarantee there will not be rationing of gas or power cuts in the colder winter months.

The storage facilities also need a continuous flow of gas from the pipelines to maintain sufficient pressure. 

Recommended

Diversifying supply sources

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, was destroyed following an explosion in September, and the country is currently importing no gas from Russia.

Before the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia was supplying 55 percent of Germany's natural gas.

The German government is trying to diversify its natural gas supply sources by purchasing more gas from Norway and increasing imports via pipelines from Belgium and the Netherlands.

To receive enough liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace Russian gas entirely in the coming years, Berlin is building LNG terminals at the northern German ports of Brunsbuttel, Wilhelmshaven, Stade, and Lubmin. 

READ MORE: German hospitals may face closures due to energy crisis: health minister

SOURCE:AA, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'