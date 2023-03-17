Australian Blake Johnston has shredded the world record for the longest surfing session, admitting he felt "pretty cooked" after catching waves for more than 30 exhausting hours.

The 40-year-old former surfing pro broke down in tears on Friday after beating South African Josh Enslin's previous record of 30 hours 11 minutes.

In front of hundreds of cheering supporters at Sydney's Cronulla Beach, Johnston braved swarms of jellyfish and pitch-black seas that are home to many species of shark.

Johnston briefly thanked the crowd lining the beach during one of the short food and water breaks he was allowed, before paddling back out to try and push the record to 40 hours.

"I've still got a job to do. I said 40 so I'll go and give it a crack," he told reporters.

"I'm pretty cooked, yeah, but we'll push through."

Johnston's attempt started in the early hours of Thursday morning, using large spotlights to illuminate the water as he caught the first of more than 500 waves.

With Sydney in the grip of a minor heatwave, the water temperature has been hovering around a balmy 24 degrees Celsius.

Fundraiser for mental health