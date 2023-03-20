In Milton’s epic Paradise Lost, Satan, full of vanity, greed and arrogance, utters the famous line: “Better to reign in Hell than serve in Heaven.” And that about accurately sums up the attitude of your average holder of political power in Iraq, two decades after the United States and its allies invaded and occupied the country in the name of democracy, freedom and prosperity.

Rather than the open, transparent democracy that gave a voice to the people, Iraqis are instead now at the mercy of a fantastically corrupt cabal of political elites, almost all of whom are beholden to the interests of foreign powers, principally the US and neighbouring Iran. They have turned Iraq into a veritable Hell, with sectarianism, exploitation and non-state and state-sponsored violence the norm.

Broken promises

Obviously, this is a far cry from the promises made by former President George W Bush. On the eve of the invasion, he gave a speech and made a vow: “We will tear down the apparatus of terror and we will help you to build a new Iraq that is prosperous and free. In a free Iraq, there will be no more wars of aggression against your neighbours, no more poison factories, no more executions of dissidents, and no more torture chambers and rape rooms. The tyrant will soon be gone. The day of your liberation is near.”

As the record has shown, there were no “poison factories”, nor was there any “apparatus of terror” in Iraq – at least, there wasn’t until after the invasion. Not only did Al-Qaeda establish a foothold in the chaos created by invading Western forces, but they eventually morphed into Daesh and set the entire country and region ablaze in 2014 when they conquered nearly a third of Iraq, necessitating a costly international response that has yet to end.

In terms of building an Iraq that is free and devoid of torture chambers and rape rooms, let us not forget that the first industrial-scale torture and rape facility in post-Baathist Iraq was actually set up by the US itself, with the horrifying Abu Ghraib scandal shining a bright light on the dark underbelly of American “state-building” efforts.

However, it was not just the US that was responsible for such horrific crimes, but also their new allies that they had just installed in Baghdad’s Green Zone. Many senior Iraqi politicians who were supported by Washington, including the Tehran-backed former Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki, were diehard Shia extremists who saw any expression of Sunni self-determination as a personal affront that had to be violently stamped out.

He and his allies – many of whom are directly involved with Iran-sponsored militias – embarked on a campaign of sectarian repression that is comparable to the evils unleashed by ISIS. For example, the Sunni town of Jurf al-Sakhr, just southwest of the capital, was subjected to a sectarian cleansing campaign in 2014 under the excuse of liberating the town from ISIS.