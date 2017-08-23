There are two schools of thought: one, which is the driver of the current policy, rejects Pakistan’s strategic concerns and advocates arm-twisting Pakistan to force Islamabad to fall in step; the other believes that putting Pakistan in the doghouse will make matters worse and the US must be sympathetic to Pakistan’s perceptions while impressing upon Islamabad its concerns and find a balance grounded in quid pro quos.

The coercion, therefore, is likely to be graduated. In his speech, Trump said that he is lifting restrictions on how field commanders must operate in terms of the challenges they face. This means giving US commanders a free hand in determining how to identify and neutralise threats. Read in conjunction with Trump’s statement that Pakistan harbours ‘terrorists and criminals’ on its soil, the US could begin drone attacks outside of the air bands in which Pakistani governments have secretly been allowing US drones to operate. This could mean attacks in settled areas and cities: Peshawar, Bannu, Kohat, Quetta, Kuchlak, or even Karachi.

If this does not have the desired result, the US could begin taking measures for what Dr Moeed Yusuf has called ‘soft diplomatic isolation’. Such measures could include sanctioning individuals and entities, especially military and intelligence officials (that would mean restricted travel, freezing of assets and even arrests on foreign soils), putting the squeeze by withdrawing support from international financial institutions, pushing a resolution through the United Nations Security Council, among other things.

Given the upcoming bleak economic picture painted by independent economists, most pointing to a looming balance of payment crisis, Pakistan, according to them, will need to go back to the International Monetary Fund. That’s another area where Pakistan could be squeezed.

The final and most extreme measure, as advocated by some in the US, could be to declare Pakistan a state sponsor of terrorism. That would be a clear break in a long-troubled relationship. What happens next will draw the battle lines.

Trump might make things worse

Whether any or all of this will give the US the ‘win’ Trump thinks he can still pocket is of course an illusion. It won’t because it can’t.

What’s deeply ironic is that coercing and trying to isolate Pakistan will only worsen the problem. Pakistan, in conjunction with its regional allies, could either take a tougher position by aligning its interests with theirs or, worst-case scenario, get destabilised. Neither development is savoury for policymakers in Washington, or for the region. China already knows that the US is propping India up as a countervailing force. That doesn’t go down well with Beijing.

Hopefully, it will not come to that. While Pakistan’s official response will be formulated after the National Security Committee meeting, chaired by the prime minister, the initial reaction, in seeking to work with the US has, nonetheless, rejected the allegations trotted out by Trump. The statement also references Jammu and Kashmir as the core dispute thereby pointing to tense Pakistan-India relations as a major source of instability in the region.

The expectation seems to be that Trump’s speech was not the policy but its salient features. The policy will have its nuances and multiple tools. Rex Tillerson wants to engage Pakistan to discuss the play. That’s where the two sides could figure out what’s possible and what’s not. But there’s the wild card, Trump, who is now being played by McMaster and the hardliners in the White House. If they prevail, the region gets a problem that will make the current situation look like a teddy bear’s picnic.