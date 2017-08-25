The siege on Doha is approaching the end of its third month.

This unprecedented crisis in the history of inter-Gulf relations has created a state of mistrust not only among the governments of the Gulf states but also among the citizens of those countries. People of the Gulf, that were once united by one religion, language and culture, are now navigating a profound gap after this fabricated crisis.

One of the key reasons behind it is the shamelessness of the rivalry, and especially by the media of the boycotted countries directed by their governments.

Several lessons can be drawn from this crisis, which was triggerd to occur on the tenth day of Ramadan, corresponding with the anniversary of the Naksah (Setback) experienced by the Arabs fifty years ago after their defeat by Israel. This time around, the Arab setback has been created and implemented by Arab regimes against a fellow Arab country.

The Gulf crisis shows that Qatar is a state of institutions, governed by the constitution of ‘sovereignty of the state’, and its work is framed by principles and values that cannot be compromised. Therefore, the aspirations of the besieged countries – to subject Doha to their agendas and ambitions and to make Qatar a dependent state – have been unsuccessful.

Perhaps one of the most important lessons learned from this crisis is the need to create a broad network of alliances and not to rely on, or merely strengthen, relations with the United States.

The US has been ambiguous from the outset and its stance has fluctuated between contradictory positions. The first position was issued by the establishment and was somewhat diplomatic and responsible.

The other position, issued by the US presidency, or Donald Trump, was biased and has been described at times as ‘personal’ and not representative of the official position of the United States.

This crisis has opened the door for major regional powers, like Turkey and Iran, to strengthen relations with several Arab Gulf states such as Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. This led to them strengthening their positions in the Gulf - exactly what the Saudi-led bloc was trying to prevent in the first place.

On the other hand, it appears that those who decided to besiege Qatar erred when they thought that their decision would isolate Doha from the outside world, weaken its economy and distort its reputation by promoting the idea that Qatar supports terrorism and terrorist organisations in the region.

They believed that Qatar would be forced to compromise on its policy positions. The opposite has happened: Qatari diplomacy has been extremely active during the past two months, as Qatari officials regularly travel between countries to explain the Qatari situation to the international community.