Turkey has called on the world to recognise East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine in response to the US decision to recognise the city as Israel's capital and move its embassy there from Tel Aviv.

"We call on the international community to recognise East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit convened in response to Trump's move on the city.

Erdogan said Trump's decision was a threat to all humanity. He called Israel an occupying and terror state, and said the US president's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital rewards Israel's "terror acts."

These are the key points from Erdogan's statement:

US decision is invalid illegitimate and unlawful

US must turn back from “unlawful and provocative decision"

Process of incorporating Palestine in international accords must be accelerated

Israel is an occupying and terror state

US decision rewards Israel’s terror acts

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas followed Erdogan at the podium at the OIC summit in Istanbul, calling the Trump administration's decision the "greatest crime" and a "flagrant violation of international law."

Abbas said it was unacceptable for the US to have a role in the Middle East peace process because it was biased in favour of Israel.

"Jerusalem is and always will be the capital of Palestine," he said adding that the US was giving away Jerusalem as if it were an American city.

"It crosses all the red lines," he said.

Here are the key points from Abbas’ statement:

Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine

US no longer has a role in the ME peace process

Palestine will seek a UN Security Council resolution to nullify the US decision

Extremists could use Trump's decision to "turn a political struggle into a religious one"

Palestinians could withdraw its membership of international bodies over the decision

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu opened the OIC summit, calling for recognition of the "Palestinian state on the basis of its 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."

In calling the summit, Turkey is seeking to marshal a coordinated response by Muslim leaders to the US move.

These are the key points from Cavusoglu's opening statement:

The OIC must encourage other countries to recognise the Palestinian state on the basis of its 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital

The Palestinian state must be recognised by all other countries.

The step taken by the US legitimises the illegal occupation

The decision of the US is null and void

Agenda of the OIC summit