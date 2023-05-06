Two Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and the Israeli military said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday both men were 22 years old and died of bullet wounds to their chest, neck and abdomen.

The military said it conducted a raid to apprehend individuals suspected of carrying out a shooting attack against Israelis earlier this week.

"The two gunmen were shot and killed after attempting to flee the scene," a statement from the Israeli military said.

Last week, Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes targeting areas in besieged Gaza provoking rocket attacks from Gaza.

Both sides agreed to a ceasefire after hours of fighting.