Since 1960, Türkiye’s democratic governance has been interrupted several times by military interventions, severely damaging the country’s progressive political agenda.

All military interventions happened when a conservative government was in power – in 1960, 1971, 1980, 1997 and 2007.

The last of these military assaults on an elected government occurred on July 15, 2016, when rogue elements in the Turkish army – members of the FETO terrorist organisation – launched a coup attempt against the democratically elected government of Türkiye.

Besides stifling democracy by banning political parties, the military interventions also led to the execution of political leaders like Adnan Menderes, the then-prime minister of the Democrat Party (DP) government between 1950 and 1960.

But this trend of military interference has effectively ended under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who heads the AK Party.

The Erdogan leadership, backed by a large section of Turkish society, was instrumental in not only defeating the 2016 coup attempt but also successfully challenging the 2007 memorandum, which attempted to prevent Erdogan from becoming the country’s president.

Over the past two decades, the empowerment of civilian leadership under the AK Party has seen Recep Tayyip Erdogan claim back-to-back election victories since 2002.

Here is a brief history of Turkish military coups and how the AK Party challenged the military’s interference in civilian politics:

1960 coup

In 1950, Ankara moved to a multi-party system with the end of the one-party rule of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of Türkiye.

In the next three elections in 1950, 1954 and 1957, the DP achieved back-to-back victories, riding on the popularity of Menderes.

However, the DP’s dominance in the hustings annoyed the CHP and the military, both of which advocated a harsh interpretation of French secularism (laicism) that demanded a clear separation of state and religious affairs.

A section of army officers, who claimed to be inspired by Ataturk’s principles, decided to oust the Menderes government on May 27, 1960. This despite the fact that Ataturk, a former Ottoman general and military leader of the Turkish Independence War (1919-1922), had advised the military leadership not to interfere in civilian politics.

Remarkably, the 1960 coup was done bypassing the military’s chain of command, and top generals became part of it only in the later stages of the military intervention.

While its first leading figure was Cemal Madanoglu, a left-leaning general, it was backed mainly by young officers.

Some analysts believe that a section of the coup plotters might have had a pro-US tilt, as the Menderes government was known to have sought political rapprochement with the Soviet Union prior to the plot.

The coup brought a new constitution as well as a crucial legal framework, the Internal Service Law, which regulated the workings of the Turkish Armed Forces and legitimised the military’s interference in civilian politics.

Article 35 of this law tasked the army with the specific duty of “protecting and watching over the Turkish homeland and Republic of Türkiye designated by its constitution”. This article was in force until 2013, ensuring a legal ground for successive military interventions.

1971 memorandum

Like the 1960 coup, the 1971 military memorandum was launched against a conservative government under the Justice Party (AP) leader Suleyman Demirel, who claimed to follow Menderes’s political objectives. Demirel led his party to victory in both the 1965 and 1969 elections.

While Demirel claimed to be the new embodiment of the DP legacy, the traditional wing of his party criticised his pacifist stance against the military’s continuing clout on Turkish politics. The dissenting wing demanded revocation of all political bans on the former Democrat Party members, but Demirel argued that such a move might anger the army.

As a result, the traditionalist wing – which included several leading AP deputies – left the party in late 1970, weakening Demirel’s hold in power.

In the meantime, violent clashes broke out between leftists and right-wing political groups. The ideological differences spilled over to the military, where factions with left and right-wing affiliations were formed, defending opposing political views.

In 1971, tensions between the military factions escalated as a left-leaning faction led by Madanoglu, the leading officer of the 1960 coup, planned to oust the Demirel government through a coup on March 9.

In response, a right-leaning military wing backed by much of the chain of command prevented the coup attempt and then gave a military memorandum to the Demirel government, urging him to leave power to pave the way for a new government backed by the army.

The memorandum included a stern warning to the democratically-elected government. “If this matter cannot be realised quickly, the Turkish Armed Forces is determined to take over the administration directly by fulfilling its duty to protect and watch over the Republic of Türkiye, which is given to it by the laws,” it said.

When the Demirel government resigned, the military saw it as a sign of compliance with their demands. It didn’t push further, like dissolving parliament or banning parties.