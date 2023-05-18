WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan, Iran top leaders meet after 10 years, inaugurate border market
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met to enhance economic ties in the first interaction of its kind between the two countries since 2013.
Pakistan, Iran top leaders meet after 10 years, inaugurate border market
The meeting comes after Iran and Saudi Arabia, long-time rivals, restored ties earlier this year in a Chinese-brokered agreement. / Photo: AP
May 18, 2023

The top leaders of Pakistan and Iran have inaugurated the first border market as relations warm between the two countries, officials said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated on Thursday an electricity transmission line, which will provide some of Pakistan’s remote regions with Iranian electricity.

Located in the remote village of Pashin in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, the marketplace is the first of six to be constructed along the Pakistan-Iran border under a 2012 agreement signed by the two sides.

In a televised meeting, Sharif, sitting next to Raisi, assured him Pakistan would do its best to improve security along the Iranian border. He added that both sides agreed to enhance trade and economic ties, and extended an invitation to Raisi to visit the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

Iran-Pakistani relations have been contentious because of cross-border attacks by Pakistani militants along their shared border.

Recommended

Small separatist groups have been behind a long-running insurgency calling for Baluchistan’s independence from the central government in Islamabad.

This is the first visit of its kind since 2013, when the two nations signed an agreement allowing Pakistan to import Iranian gas despite American opposition. Tehran at the time said that “the West has no right to block the project.” The agreement could not be implemented because of US sanctions on Iran.

Pakistan has close ties with Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia, but has tried to maintain a relationship with the predominantly Shia Iran. Riyad and Tehran, long-time rivals, restored ties earlier this year in a Chinese-brokered agreement.

RelatedSeveral Pakistani soldiers killed by armed men at Iran border
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine